PPBM’s Srikandi wing still unformed, says Mukhriz

PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pic) said that only the youth wing, Armada, which is headed by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is formally ratified. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has admitted that its women’s wing Srikandi is still in the process of being formally ratified despite already carrying out activities of its own.

PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said in a Sinar Harian report that only the youth wing, Armada, which is headed by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is formally ratified.

“Both these wings exist and are legitimate, but there is a process in the party constitution and there are technical matters. Armada had gone through approval from the Supreme Council and the Presidential Council, but Srikandi has not,” he reportedly said.

The Srikandi wing was under media spotlight recently after it was revealed that former Langkawi Umno leader Anina Saadudin was “sacked” as its chief, just a month after she was announced for that post.

However, party leadership had claimed that Anina was never formally appointed to the position of Srikandi chief and the issue her sacking does not arise.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin then said that Anina did not match expectations in her role when she was asked to lead the Srikandi wing following its formation.