PPBM’s provisional suspension will not affect voters in Malay seats, researcher claims

Dr Lim Teik Ghee speaks during the launch of his book ‘Challenging Malaysia’s Status Quo’ at Penang Institute, George Town April 5, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, April 6 — The temporary suspension of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) will not affect voters’ support for Pakatan Harapan (PH), a researcher has claimed.

Lim Teck Ghee said RoS’ decision effectively stops the party from campaigning and fielding PPBM candidates in the 14th general election (GE14).

“I think Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the single most important factor in the swing voters in Malay areas so this suspension of his party will not have much effect,” he told reporters after launching his book titled Challenging Malaysia’s Status Quo at the Penang Institute last night.

“If Mahathir can bring a five per cent swing in marginal seats in the Malay ground, it could bring an upset victory in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Lim was commenting on the RoS’ decision to temporarily suspend PPBM due to its failure to furnish requested paperwork.

It was reported that due to the suspension, PPBM may not conduct any further activities or use its logo, which rules out its participation in GE14.

When asked to comment on this, social activist Adam Adli said it was obvious that the suspension was a political strategy by Barisan Nasional to stop PPBM from contesting in the elections.

“On the other hand, this will give PKR a chance to finally shine as PPBM and the PH allies will be using PKR’s logo in the elections,” he said.

He said PKR was always perceived as a liberal party by the Malay ground and now that PPBM will be using their logo, it will be a chance to promote PKR among the Malays.

He said this will mean that PKR flags will be flown in areas that it never used to before.

“Of course PPBM leaders will be campaigning under the PKR logo, so it will change the perception against PKR,” he said.

RoS has also rejected the registration of PH, with PH components agreeing on the use of a single logo from one of its components for the GE14 campaign.

One of the components, DAP, has admitted that it won’t be using its rocket logo, but did not specify which logo all PH components will be using.

Talks have been rife that all PH components will be using PKR’s logo and Dr Mahathir is expected to make the announcement soon.