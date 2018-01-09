PPBM’s allocated seats are ‘Grade C’, Ibrahim Ali says

Ibrahim said that despite PPBM’s high number of seats, many were 'Grade C'. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will have a difficult time winning their allocated seats in the 14th general election, Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said today.

He said that despite PPBM’s high number of seats, many were “Grade C”.

“The 52 seats contested by the party are Grade C, they can contest for these seats but it will be difficult to win,” he said in a press conference today.

“Many of the seats are Barisan Nasional (BN) heavyweight seats.”

He added that PKR would win their 51 seats based on demographic strongholds, while DAP will retain their current seats.

“This is because a lot of PKR’s seats are mixed seats,” said Ibrahim.

He also said that for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take over as the eighth prime minister, after Pakatan Harapan (PH) appoints Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister should it win the 14th general elections, was shameful to the country.

Responding to PH’s claim on Sunday that the PKR de facto leader will take over after receiving a royal pardon from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Ibrahim said the move was insulting and did not respect the law and the King’s sovereignty.

“How can we have an ex-prisoner as a prime minister? Is this PH’s goal? It is questionable how PH will run the country with an ex-prisoner leading them,” said former Pasir Mas MP.

“It is as if there are no other candidates who are qualified to be the prime minister.”

Ibrahim said that to receive a royal pardon, it would take time and it was shocking that PH could make such an announcement.

“The King makes the decision on the royal pardon, to make an announcement like that bypasses the country’s rules and the King’s sovereignty.”

He added also that PH’s announcement of Dr Mahathir as prime minister-elect was questionable, citing an alleged agreement for Dr Mahathir to only serve as head of state for six to 12 months.

“What can he do in his six to 12 months as prime minister?”

“To moot anything in a Parliament session takes months, I’m waiting to see PH’s manifesto on this,” the Perkasa president said.