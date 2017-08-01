PPBM youths demand DPM apologise for Dr M’s alleged data leak

Federal Territory PPBM chief Zahin Zainal (right) and other PPBM members protested outside Parliament today, against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent remarks about their chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. ― Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Some 25 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members protested outside Parliament today, against Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent remarks about their chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The group, led by the party’s youth wing, accused Ahmad Zahid of revealing classified information about Dr Mahathir and making “slanderous” remarks against the former prime minister.

“We have gathered here to protest against DPM for the shameful statement. It’s a slanderous statement.

“We want Zahid to say sorry to Dr Mahathir. Not because he is an Opposition leader but because he is a Malaysian,” Zahin Zainal who is the Federal Territory PPBM chief told reporters outside Parliament.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno vice-president, was reported saying that he had been informed by the National Registration Department (NRD) that Dr Mahathir’s name on his identity card was “Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty”.

The protesters demanded a clarification from the NRD, saying Ahmad Zahid’s alleged revelation breaches the Personal Data and Protection Act, and which they claim threatens the privacy and security of the personal information of all Malaysians.

“We are all worried as Malaysians that our personal data is no more secure. There is no accountability, integrity or trust,” Zahid said.

Selangor PPBM youth chief Adhif Syan Abdullah then invited Umno leaders to attend his party’s bare-all programme “Nothing 2 Hide”.

“We invite Zahid to ‘Nothing 2 Hide’ on August 13. If he has any question Mahathir lineage, he can ask during the programme. In fact, we invite all of Umno’s top leaders,” Adhif said.