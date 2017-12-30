PPBM will return freedom of speech if we come to power, Dr M promises

Tun Dr Mahathir Muhammad delivers his speech during the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia first Anuual General Assembly in Shah Alam 30 Disember 2017. December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakSHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — The public and the media will have their freedom of speech back if Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) take Putrajaya, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pledged today.

The former prime minister-turned-Opposition leader said they will also not direct state apparatus such as the police to investigate their critics and rivals’ speeches and social media posts.

“We will return the freedom of speech of individuals and the media,” the PPBM chairman said during the party’s inaugural annual general meeting (AGM) here.

MORE TO COME