Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PPBM will return freedom of speech if we come to power, Dr M promises

By Kamles Kumar

Saturday December 30, 2017
12:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Murray to make long-awaited return to ATP Tour in BrisbaneMurray to make long-awaited return to ATP Tour in Brisbane

83-year-old Melbourne SUV rampage victim dies from injuries83-year-old Melbourne SUV rampage victim dies from injuries

Kelantan still committed to implement hudud, MB saysKelantan still committed to implement hudud, MB says

The Edit: Highly strung Italian regions cheesed off over mozzarellaThe Edit: Highly strung Italian regions cheesed off over mozzarella

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tun Dr Mahathir Muhammad delivers his speech during the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia first Anuual General Assembly in Shah Alam 30 Disember 2017. December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakTun Dr Mahathir Muhammad delivers his speech during the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia first Anuual General Assembly in Shah Alam 30 Disember 2017. December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakSHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — The public and the media will have their freedom of speech back if Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) take Putrajaya, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pledged today.

The former prime minister-turned-Opposition leader said they will also not direct state apparatus such as the police to investigate their critics and rivals’ speeches and social media posts.

“We will return the freedom of speech of individuals and the media,” the PPBM chairman said during the party’s inaugural annual general meeting (AGM) here.

MORE TO COME

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline