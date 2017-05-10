PPBM study shows PAS most popular party in country

According to a survey, PAS is the most popular party among voters in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― PAS is the most popular party among voters nationwide, trumping even support for Barisan Nasional (BN), according to a new survey conducted by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The extensive study involving 3,000 voters for almost six months which took place last year found 44.4 per cent of respondents supported PAS.

In comparison, 36.2 per cent said they supported the ruling BN coalition anchored by Umno, followed by PKR at 25.9 per cent.

The study was conducted prior to the official formation of PPBM itself, and was released today by the party's Policy and Strategy Bureau.

