PPBM split in two? Rubbish, say Muhyiddin, Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the launch of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's official song and website in Shah Alam, January 7, 2016. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng SHAH ALAM, Jan 7 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied today speculations that the fledgling party has now split in two.

Muhyiddin claimed such rumour on factions within the party was initiated by those who were afraid of PPBM’s alleged rising strength, in an attempt to pit the party’s top leadership together.

“We are growing in the strongholds of BN and Umno, thus, it is expected for them to create such a rumour but I assure you that there is no problem among us,” Muhyiddin said at a PPBM event here, referring to ruling coalition Barisan Nasional.

The party recently came under spotlight with controversies such as the shock removal of Anina Saadudin from heading its women’s wing Srikandi.

Muhyiddin had explained in the same event today that Anina was dropped because she had failed to develop the wing despite the “space” given.

Dr Mahathir also rejected speculations of a misunderstanding among PPBM top leaderships on who would be prime minister should the opposition win in the coming general elections.

“The question of who would be PM does not arise as we have not discussed about it at all because our focus is only on winning the elections,” he said.

The former prime minister also reiterated his decision not to contest in elections when asked if he would.