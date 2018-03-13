PPBM source says party would use any logo except DAP’s

The Registrar of Societies has threatened PPBM with deregistration under Section 14(5) of the Societies Act 1966. ― Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) candidates will use the logo of any ally that is not DAP, in the event the party is deregistered before the general election, a source said.

According to New Straits Times, the source said some PPBM leaders were concerned about the effects of using the DAP logo on the pro-Bumiputra party’s audience and supporters.

They believed it would be safer to use either PKR or Amanah’s logo instead, due to Malay voters’ views about the Chinese-dominated opposition party.

“Many (at the grassroots level) will not agree and will be against PPBM candidates contesting under a DAP ticket.

“This was despite the matter not being discussed at the state or national level. PPBM is a Malay party and it will be tough if we have to use the DAP logo in the general elections,” the person said.

The source added that the concern was not an indictment of DAP’s strengths, but a reflection of Malay and Bumiputra sentiments.

The Registrar of Societies has threatened PPBM with deregistration under Section 14(5) of the Societies Act 1966 for failing to submit information and documents on meetings at all levels, as well as its financial statements.