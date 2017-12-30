PPBM reiterates support for Dr M amid PM candidacy backlash

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia first Annual General Assembly in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak SHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has pledged support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead the Opposition today, amid backlash over the possibility he would be named Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) prime minister candidate.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stressed that the party will always back the former prime minister as his experience is invaluable and can help the coalition win the next general elections.

“For PPBM, we would like to express our undivided support for Dr Mahathir as the PPBM chairman and Pakatan Harapan chairman to play a main role in the Pakatan Harapan future government,” he said during his opening speech at the party’s inaugural annual general assembly (AGM) here.

The former deputy prime minister added that if Dr Mahathir is given the top spot, he would be able to put the country on the right path to achieve success.

“We do not have a doubt that Dr Mahathir together with PH leaders will be able to place Malaysia on the right track,” Muhyiddin said.

The Pagoh MP also stressed that PH should capitalise on this to show the public why they would be a better alternative than ruling coalition Barisan Nasional.

The Opposition coalition recently proposed Dr Mahathir as prime minister and PKR president Dr Wan Azizah as his deputy, should it win the next general election.

The choice was reportedly agreed by the coalition’s “G5”, comprising PH chairman Dr Mahathir, president Dr Wan Azizah, and deputy presidents Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Guan Eng and Mohamed Sabu.