PPBM provisionally suspended

Surayati (centre) addresses the media during the press conference at the RoS headquarters today. — Picture by Jerry ChoongPUTRAJAYA, April 5 — The Registrar of Societies has temporarily suspended Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) for failure to furnish requested paperwork.

RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim said the order was made under Section 14 (5) of the Societies Act 1966 and issued at 12.30pm, just hours ahead of a related court case.

“The order has been forwarded to PPBM’s secretary-general,” she said during the press conference at the agency’s headquarters here.

Under the order, PPBM may not conduct any further activities or use its logo, essentially ruling out its direct participation in the general election.

She explained her agency decided on the suspension after PPBM failed to furnish the information and documentation as directed.

“PPBM has 30 days from the order’s issuance to provide the complete information and documentation, after which we can cancel the temporary suspension,” Surayati said.

However, she said failure to comply will result in permanent deregistration.

When asked how this would affect the Pakatan Harapan federal Opposition pact’s application for registration, she said this cannot proceed as PPBM was a component party.

Surayati declined to elaborate on the specific issues with PPBM, but said her agency received hundreds of complaints from members.

The RoS is seeking meeting minutes of PPBM’s divisions and branches, but party deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said it was not possible to comply.