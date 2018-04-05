Eleventh hour PPBM provisional suspension is contempt of court, says lawyer

Gobind Singh Deo representing Pakatan Harapan asked the court to defer proceedings to another date after PPBM was deregistered by the Registrar of Society hours before the hearing at the High Court today. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) temporary suspension a mere two hours before a court hearing on a related matter is tantamount to contempt of court, a lawyer claimed today.

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo said the Registrar of Societies (RoS) is well aware of today’s proceedings, specifically Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) bid to register itself as an official coalition.

“The case was set for substantive hearing and there was a process of affidavit submission to the court.

“But before the court could make a decision on the matter today, a decision was made by RoS that directly impacted the case,” he told reporters outside the court here.

Gobind said the submission of a letter by RoS instructing the temporary suspension meant that PPBM, as a component party, cannot be considered a PH party in the ongoing case.

“This is a serious matter. If we know there is a proceeding in court, we need to give the court due process and respect the law,” he said.

Gobind then requested the court defer the hearing to a later date to allow the applicants to submit a new affidavit including the suspension letter for the court to review.