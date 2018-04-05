Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Eleventh hour PPBM provisional suspension is contempt of court, says lawyer

BY KENNETH TEE

Thursday April 5, 2018
04:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Plane backtracks to Singapore after alleged bomb threatPlane backtracks to Singapore after alleged bomb threat

Palm exporters to benefit from US-China trade feudPalm exporters to benefit from US-China trade feud

The Edit: Borneo Jazz Festival 2018 kicks off in Miri this MayThe Edit: Borneo Jazz Festival 2018 kicks off in Miri this May

The Edit: This fashion brand is turning plastic trash into shirtsThe Edit: This fashion brand is turning plastic trash into shirts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Gobind Singh Deo representing Pakatan Harapan asked the court to defer proceedings to another date after PPBM was deregistered by the Registrar of Society hours before the hearing at the High Court today. — Picture by Azneal IshakGobind Singh Deo representing Pakatan Harapan asked the court to defer proceedings to another date after PPBM was deregistered by the Registrar of Society hours before the hearing at the High Court today. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) temporary suspension a mere two hours before a court hearing on a related matter is tantamount to contempt of court, a lawyer claimed today.

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo said the Registrar of Societies (RoS) is well aware of today’s proceedings, specifically Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) bid to register itself as an official coalition.

“The case was set for substantive hearing and there was a process of affidavit submission to the court.

“But before the court could make a decision on the matter today, a decision was made by RoS that directly impacted the case,” he told reporters outside the court here.

Gobind said the submission of a letter by RoS instructing the temporary suspension meant that PPBM, as a component party, cannot be considered a PH party in the ongoing case.

“This is a serious matter. If we know there is a proceeding in court, we need to give the court due process and respect the law,” he said.

Gobind then requested the court defer the hearing to a later date to allow the applicants to submit a new affidavit including the suspension letter for the court to review.

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram