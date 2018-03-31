Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

PPBM members question party documents to RoS

Saturday March 31, 2018
09:17 PM GMT+8

PPBM members from Selangor questioned today the veracity of documents the party claimed it submitted to the Registrar of Societies. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPPBM members from Selangor questioned today the veracity of documents the party claimed it submitted to the Registrar of Societies. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members from Selangor questioned today the veracity of documents the party claimed it submitted to the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Utusan Online quoted Selangor PPBM member Mohd Azimin Mohamad as saying that no meetings or decisions have been made at the grassroots level.

“If the documents submitted are financial reports, maybe we grassroots members may not know anything about it. But if the information relates to the minutes of meetings of party members, we would be in the know.

“No branch or division meetings have been conducted,” Mohd Azimin was quoted saying in a press conference.

He reportedly said he and fellow party members from Shah Alam, Tanjung Karang, Sepang and Gombak were demanding an explanation from PPBM work secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya.

PPBM media officer Mohd Ikhmal reportedly said that PPBM has submitted all documents requested by the RoS.

RoS requested PPBM last month to furnish the minutes of meetings of its divisions and branches, as well as the Opposition party’s financial report, or face de-registration ahead of the 14th general election.

