Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PPBM has other plans if party de-registered, says Dr Mahathir

Saturday March 10, 2018
08:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Three things about the match between Man United and LiverpoolThree things about the match between Man United and Liverpool

The Edit: Menopausal hormone therapy good for heartThe Edit: Menopausal hormone therapy good for heart

Barca’s Messi to sit out Malaga match for birth of third childBarca’s Messi to sit out Malaga match for birth of third child

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said they have other plans if the Registrar of Societies de-registered the party. — Picture by Azneal IshakPPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said they have other plans if the Registrar of Societies de-registered the party. — Picture by Azneal IshakTANAH MERAH,  March 10 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has other plans if the party is de-registered, said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said these plans would be activated if the Registrar of Societies de-registered the party and rejected the registration of Pakatan Harapan as a coalition.

“We have plan B and C, depending on the outcome from the RoS… we have to use other means,” he told reporters at the “Jelajah Harapan Kelantan” programme here today.

Yesterday, the party was issued a notice by the ROS to furnish information and documents on minutes of meetings by its branches, divisions and central level and also its financial report by March 29 or face deregistration.

RoS needs the information to complete its probe on complaints lodged by PPBM members regarding the party’s affairs.

Pakatan Harapan is an opposition pact made up of PPBM, DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram