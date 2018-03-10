PPBM has other plans if party de-registered, says Dr Mahathir

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said they have other plans if the Registrar of Societies de-registered the party. — Picture by Azneal IshakTANAH MERAH, March 10 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has other plans if the party is de-registered, said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said these plans would be activated if the Registrar of Societies de-registered the party and rejected the registration of Pakatan Harapan as a coalition.

“We have plan B and C, depending on the outcome from the RoS… we have to use other means,” he told reporters at the “Jelajah Harapan Kelantan” programme here today.

Yesterday, the party was issued a notice by the ROS to furnish information and documents on minutes of meetings by its branches, divisions and central level and also its financial report by March 29 or face deregistration.

RoS needs the information to complete its probe on complaints lodged by PPBM members regarding the party’s affairs.

Pakatan Harapan is an opposition pact made up of PPBM, DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara. — Bernama