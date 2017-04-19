PPBM founding member quits

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaking at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) launch held at Stadium Melawati in Shah Alam January 14, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 ― A founding member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) announced today that he was leaving the fledgling Opposition party.

The Star Online reported Kamarulzaman Habibur Rahman, who used to head a group of rebel Umno branch chiefs called Gabungan Ketua Cawangan Malaysia (GKCM), as saying that he had lost confidence in PPBM’s leadership and accused them of jostling for power and position.

“I have turned down the offer to be the Negeri Sembilan Bersatu liaison chairperson, and resigned as the organising secretary at the central level.

“I have also resigned as a supreme council member. Finally, I am withdrawing from being a member of Bersatu,” Kamarulzaman was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini at a press conference here.

Kamarulzaman’s announcement came after former Batu Kawan Umno chief Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan quit PPBM last October.

Khairuddin is now part of the NewGen party, better known as Parti Bebas Rasuah (PBR), that recently applied to join Pakatan Harapan.

PBR was formed by former PKR Youth chief Datuk Mohd Ezam Mohd Nor, who had rejoined Umno in 2007 but left it late last year to join PPBM, after which he quit the party chaired by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.