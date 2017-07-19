PPBM: Felda, we are coming for you

PPBM President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said most Felda seats are currently held by Umno but predicted that will not be the case after the next polls, claiming that support there is shifting over to PPBM and the Opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, July 19 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) said today it is aiming to reduce Umno’s dominance in Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlements by contesting against the ruling party in the next general elections.

Party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said most Felda seats are currently held by Umno but predicted that will not be the case after the next polls, claiming that support there is shifting over to PPBM and the Opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan.

“There are about 54 Felda settlements which in the past was won by Umno. But, Umno should not keep dreaming about winning the seats there.

“We have gotten a clear response and a welcoming reception by the people there. Pakatan Harapan and PPBM is taking over Felda,” he told a press conference here.

Felda settlements are widely seen as vote banks for Umno, but Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak recently dismissed the Opposition’s intention to gain a foothold there as wishful thinking.

Salleh said the Felda settlers know that the Barisan Nasional government led by Umno had been helping the Malays consistently through financial aid and subsidies, annual bonus payments, and looking after their welfare.