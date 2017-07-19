PPBM ends seat talks with PAS as Pakatan begins negotiations

PPBM President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya July 19, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, July 19 — There are no more seat negotiations between Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and PAS, the former said after it officially became a part of Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan.

According to PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the Islamist party was not open to the idea of working together with the other parties in Pakatan, although they used to be former allies.

“Till today there is no more discussion. This is the current situation. In Pakatan Harapan there are only four parties and I do not know if PAS would be interested in working together,” he said in a press conference here.

Back in March, PPBM had suspended its relationship with PAS pending the latter’s annual congress.

Muhyiddin also said seat negotiations among Pakatan Harapan parties have already begun, with PPBM putting in requests for several seats.

The former deputy prime minister explained that several of the seats that PPBM asked for are in Malay-majority seats where the party seeks to be the replacement party for Umno.

“We have started several weeks ago but no decision has been made yet. We have specific seats we asked for, like Parliament seats that we can win especially in areas of Malay majority. We have told our friends in Pakatan of our interest in these seats,” Muhyiddin said.

The Pagoh MP also said that researchers in PPBM have done a complete analysis of all constituencies and have also determined their “winnability” factor, which they will share with the rest of the pact during their discussions.

“We have certain decisions made among the party level. It’s based on the principle of winnability.

“We have done analysis for all seats in parliaments and state level. We are confident in certain seats we can win,” Muhyiddin said.