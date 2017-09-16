PPBM co-founder Anina Saadudin quits party

File photo of Anina Saaduddin. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) co-founder Anina Saadudin has quit the party, claiming that it is being led by leaders who could not handle criticisms.

“Today I announce that I am quitting Bersatu. I will continue my struggle to defend the people based on love for Malays and the Ummah (Muslims) through an NGO platform which I will be announcing soon,” news portal Malaysiakini quoted her as saying.

“Even the people who fund the party do not have absolute power in the party (because) without members who work hard to help shape and support the development of the party, the leadership will be very lonely at the top,” she added, alleging that the PPBM she co-founded was no longer based on fairness, transparency, and integrity.

She said that anyone who vocally challenged party decisions or leaders was silenced.

“Like the Internal Security Act (ISA), I was politically punished without trial and without black and white in Bersatu.

“For example, I was cast out from the party supreme council through a WhatsApp group,” she reportedly said.

Earlier this year, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that Anina was removed as leader of the party’s women’s wing Srikandi because of performance issues.