Power supply in Kelantan and Terengganu fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― Electricity supply in Kelantan and Terengganu had been fully restored at 2pm today.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Senior General Manager (Distribution Network) Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood said power supply was restored in stages since this morning as the flood waters began to recede in the two states.

Yesterday, 23 power sub-stations, namely 15 in Kelantan and eight in Terengganu had to close down as water level had risen significantly.

“The closure had to be done to avoid any incidence of short-circuits and for public safety,” he said in a statement, here today.

Wan Nazmy said although none of the power sub-stations were closed, the TNB flood operations room in both states were still open to monitor the situation and to channel the latest information on power supply.

Members of the public are also advised to contact TNB CareLine at telephone number 15454 for further information. ― Bernama