Post-op, next 72 hours critical for Klang runner

Runner Evelyn Ang has been discharged from surgery and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she was hit by a car during a marathon in Klang, her mentor said.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Runner Evelyn Ang has been discharged from surgery and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she was hit by a car during a marathon in Klang, her mentor said.

Support has been pouring in for the avid lifestyle blogger and ultramarathoner, as well-wishers continued to send prayers and blessings for her recovery following yesterday’s accident during the Klang City International Marathon 2017 that left her severely injured.

“As of 7.30pm, she’s out of surgery and in ICU. The next 24 to 72 hours are crucial. The doctor doesn’t want her to go into shock and cause re-bleeding. For now, they have done what they can.

“Evie is a strong gal. Out and out Fighter. I know better. I was with her at ultra 100 miles. She will fight this n get well soon,” Terrence Poon, whom Ang calls “sifu” and who recently participated in the Ironman Malaysia Langkawi 2017, said in a post that has been shared on Ang’s Facebook page.

Friends and acquaintances have begun using #PrayforEvelyn in their social media postings following the accident.

Ang is well-known among the running community as she often shows up at major long-distance or charity runs organised throughout the country.

She is also a committee member of the Malaysia Ultra Runners Association.

Ang has participated in at least 170 runs, even appearing in a saree during the Tayaria Run 2017 in October.

Her notable achievements included representing the Malaysian leg for the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay held in Gold Coast, Australia, and representing Malaysia along with 28 bloggers from 28 countries in the Kerala Blog Express Season 4 held in April.

In her last Facebook posting 12 hours before tragedy struck, Ang said she would be participating in her first race held in Klang shortly after midnight.

“Anyone aiming for sub 6 full marathon, can follow Ahmad Hadafi Bin Jus and I. We will be running based on gun time. An average of 8:30 per kilometre bringing us to finish line at around 7:57am or so.

“For those opting to stop for subuh prayers, Ahmad will speed up a little before approaching the prayer break and thereafter play catch up with the rest of us,” she said in the posting.

She signed off with an advisory note stating the run was to be held at night and for participants to wear something reflective.

During the marathon early yesterday, Ang, 44, was among three people hit by a car. Ang, who was one of the pacers for the marathon, sustained serious head injuries, including a skull fracture.

The other two victims — Amiruddin Hamid, 37, and Ahmad Hadafi Jus, 42 — sustained light injuries.

The incident took place at around 4.30am yesterday along Jalan Kapar Batu 2 during a pace routine.

A Proton Iswara driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the runners from behind.

North Klang police said yesterday that the 27-year-old driver was not driving while intoxicated as he tested negative on a urine test.