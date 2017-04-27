Post-mortem report on religious student likely ready in two weeks

State Health, Environment, Education and Information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the hospital needed to conduct thorough study over the issues and physical marks found on the body of the 11-year-old tahfiz student.
“It will take a little time, maybe in two weeks and, even then, depending on the willingness of the hospitals, the police and others to expedite the process.
“As mentioned yesterday, before the post-mortem was performed, the doctor talked to the parents, asked about the police investigation and consulted the doctor in charge of the boy on the existing medical records,” he said.
He was speaking to reporters after officiating the state level Oral Hygiene Promotional programme and the launch of the Flip Chart Sign Language on Oral Hygiene for People with Special Needs (hearing), here, today.
Ayob said the report would also be taking into account the views of the parents and the condition of the remains.
“After taking into account every aspect involved, only then you can start trying to find the truth and what is the real cause behind this incident,” he said in a press conference
Mohamad Thaqif Amin, who was amputated on both legs due to infection, died at 2.05 pm yesterday at the Sultan Ismail Hospital and his remains was buried at the Felda Bukit Aping Timur Muslim Cemetery at 12.37am today.
Ayub also urged the public not be too quick to judge any party until the post mortem report was ready as no other students from the same religious school were experiencing any signs similar to the deceased.
Commenting on the flip chart initiative, believed to be the first in Johor and in the country, he was confident that it would be expanded to other special education schools across the country as it facilitated the understanding on the importance of oral hygiene among students with special needs. — Bernama
Thursday April 27, 2017
03:02 PM GMT+8
