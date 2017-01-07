Positive views on Pairin-Maximus power transition

Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan (pic) handed over the reins to Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili at a PBS supreme council meeting at the party's headquarters in Donggongon, Penampang. ― File picSEMPORNA, Jan 7 ― The smooth handover of power between Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan and his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili would augur well for the party.

Having said this, Semporna Umno Information chief Datuk Ramlee Marahaban believes the Barisan Nasional component would emerge stronger from Pairin's action.

“Pairin had long expressed his intention to step down and he probably felt that now was the time to do it.

“The decision will not have any adverse impact even if the general election were to be held tomorrow or any other day but rather has strengthened the PBS leadership and unity in the party,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after attending the district level Maulidur Rasul celebration here today.

Meanwhile in Tawau, PBS Supreme Council member Mary Yap Kain Ching said Pairin was paving the way for the younger and potential leaders in PBS to lead the party.

“He had served PBS for more than 30 years and the power transition to Maximus is a normal thing and accepted by council members,” she explained.

Yap who is also Higher Education Deputy Minister said Pairin's action should be viewed positively as what was important for the party was to maintain the momentum of its strength.

Yesterday, Pairin handed over the reins to Maximus at a PBS supreme council meeting at the party's headquarters in Donggongon, Penampang.

It is understood that the deputy chief minister would continue with his community works and his responsibilities as a Cabinet Minister till the end of his term. ― Bernama