Portuguese community has until New Year to relocate Christ statue

File picture shows the Christ the Redeemer statue at Corcovado hill in Rio De Janeiro. — AFP picMELAKA, Dec 12 — The Melaka state government has given a reprieve until the New Year celebration to dismantle the ‘Christ the Redeemer’ replica, built at the Portuguese Square in Ujong Pasir, here.

State Transport, Project Rehabilitation and International Trade Committee chairman, Datuk Lim Ban Hong said the reprieve given to the Kampung Portugis Development and Security Committee (JKKK) was decided at the recent state executive council meeting.

“I received a letter of appeal from JKKK Kampung Portugis in November, asking the state government to reconsider the dismantling of the statue and the reprieve is given for the good of the state government and the villagers,” he told reporters after the Melaka Syariah Lawyers Accreditation ceremony here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Melaka Chief Syariah Judge Datuk Mohd Radzi Abd Latif.

Lim said after being given the reprieve, the JKKK Kampung Portugis had to find to suitable location to shift the statue and the application should be made to the local authority for approval.

The Portuguese community had put up the replica to enliven the Christmas celebration this year. However, it was erected without prior approval from the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB), and in a public parking area which can pose risks to the public. — Bernama