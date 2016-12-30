Port scanners save millions in unpaid taxes

Datuk Seri Khazali Ahmad said that since the scanners were installed in May, and fully operational since September 8, 306 incidents of tax evasion involving items worth RM67.7 million, had been foiled. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng BUTTERWORTH, Dec 30 — Unscrupulous cargo handlers and freight forwarding agents beware. The curtains are coming down on those known to have submitted falsified container cargo declaration forms to evade taxes and smuggle contraband at the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT).

Customs enforcement officers, with two new non-intrusive instrument (NII) scanners at the port’s entry and exit points, are scanning all container trailers that go through.

Customs Director-General Datuk Seri Khazali Ahmad told newsmen that since the scanners were installed in May, and fully operational since September 8, 306 incidents of tax evasion involving items worth RM67.7 million, had been foiled. Unpaid taxes on these goods amounted RM57.2 million.

“The scanners can reveal the contents in incoming and outgoing containers,” he said.

The containers are scanned when they go through a lane and officers will get an exact image what they are carrying.

If the items are found to be inconsistent with the declaration, the shipment will be stopped for manual inspection.

The use of the scanners has enabled the Customs to foil 6,379 cases of smuggling and tax evasion this year.

“In one case, a container that was declared to contain tempered glass items was found to be filled to the brim with wine bottles,” Khazali told reporters at the North Butterworth Container Terminal.

“There were also cases where the consignment was declared as fresh carrots but we found there were other types of vegetables as well placed in the centre of the container.”

Other cases included a consignment declared as furniture but turned out to be scaffoldings, and one declared as furniture which turned out to be unprocessed rattan wood.

Khazali also revealed that among the 6,000 cases uncovered were items worth RM425 million where taxes totalling RM633 million were not paid.

He said the North Butterworth Container Terminal needed to change the scanners as the ones installed originally were outdated and did not function properly. The government spent RM24 million for both the new scanners.