Port Klang chief replies naysayers on proposed RM200b Carey Island port

File photo of a shaman of Malaysia's indigenous Mah Meri tribe walking on the beach before performing prayers during 'Puja Pantai', a thanksgiving ritual to appease the spirits of the seas, in the village of Pulau Carey, outside Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2014. — ReutersKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― The Carey Island port will cost less than RM200 billion to build and is expected to complement an existing port in the Port Klang area, Tan Sri Kong Cho Ha said.

In an interview with business weekly The Edge published today, the Port Klang Authority (PKA) chairman said the RM200 billion cost estimate for the planned development of Carey Islands is “not only for the construction of the port”.

“Maybe, the port will take up RM20 billion to RM30 billion (of the cost); there could be (other works like) reclamation and (constructing the) breakwater.

“Now there is only the SKVE (South Klang Valley Expressway) there; if you want to develop the whole place, I think (you need) a lot more highways and all the (other) infrastructure; (you are not only talking about) roads, drainage, utilities, electricity, water, telecommunications… now do you understand the RM200 billion (tag)?” he was quoted saying.

Kong also deflected a question on the seemingly high RM200 billion price for the port project, saying instead that the development of the artificial islands off the coast of Malacca, known as Melaka Gateway, is priced at RM43 billion.

He also sought to allay concerns over the financing of the Carey Island Port, saying the project will be funded by private investors but the government will help with some of the infrastructure.

“I have received calls from banks after this news broke, saying they would provide funding. There are also people who called to say they are interested to participate in the project… from the construction industry, real estate developers...” he said.

He directed further questions to landowner Sime Darby Bhd.

Kong disagreed that the Carey Island port ― which will be the third port in the Port Klang area ― would hurt other existing ports.

“No. Westports will continue to expand. Like I said, it (the project) should complement Westports. If we build a bridge across to Pulau Indah, it would be so convenient; then all the volumes are there for Westports to take,” he was quoted saying.

When it was noted that the proposed Carey Island development triggered memories of the Port Klang Free Zone, Kong responded: “What has this got to do with the Port Klang Free Zone?”

“That’s the development of the Port Klang Free Zone. I think it has gone through all that it needs to go through,” he also said when responding to mentions of past “unpleasant developments”.

In a separate report by The Edge, Port Klang Free Zone CEO Datuk Chia Kon Leong said the Carey Island development will “complement” PKFZ’s facilities and said PKFZ’s proximity to Westports meant it would have an opportunity to move up the value chain.

“We don’t see the proposed development on Carey Island as detrimental to PKFZ, both in terms of competition and oversupply of industrial and commercial facilities.

“On a positive note, with PKFZ reaching full capacity sooner than projected, investors are looking forward to seeing PKFZ 2 coming up on Carey Island as there is little land bank left for port and free zone development on Pulau Indah,” he was quoted saying.

Chia also said it would be important for the government to put in place a well-planned infrastructure to seamlessly link Carey Island’s industrial and commercial developments to PKFZ and Westports, which he said would ultimately be critical to support the growth of a “mammoth” Port Klang.

