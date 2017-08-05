Porsche designs residential suites for the first time with Malaysia’s Skywheel

(From left) Managing Director of Studio F.A Porsche, Roland Heiler, Chief Executive Officer of M101, Datuk Seth Yap and Minister of Tourism and Culture Affairs, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz during the launching of M101 Porsche Suite event at M101 Sales Gallery iKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Malaysia’s first ever design suites, which were conceptualised by Studio F.A Porsche, were launched by the developer M101 Holdings today.



The M101 Skywheel Design Suites, which will sit on top of the ambitious Skywheel tower in Kampung Baru which also includes Asia's tallest Ferris Wheel, will come in three variants with every part of the unit being crafted and laid out by the studio and the developer for luxury living.



The 94 suites, which will go for prices starting at RM 3,500 per square feet, will sit at the very top block of the 78-storey Skywheel tower, at 300 meters above ground and with a full view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline.



Among the highlights of the suites are the presence of a “magic” television set, where television screens blend in with the wall panel and are not distinguishable unless turned on by remote.



(From right) Managing Director of Studio F.A Porsche, Roland Heiler, Minister of Tourism and Culture Affairs, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of M101, Datuk Seth Yap were seen having conversations during the launching of M101 Porsche Suite The entire kitchen area can be closed off the be transformed into a bar setup, while the house is equipped with adjustable mood lighting.



The units also come with a display panel for handbags, a concealed bed, concealed watch display, private lift lobby, and a coffee machine.



This is the first time the studio, founded by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the grandson of the founder of Porsche and designer of the famous Porsche 911 car, has ventured to designing in a mixed development.



“It took us 18 months to come up with this show unit,” M101 Holdings CEO Datuk Seth Yap said during the launch of the suites here today.



He said that every owner of the design suites, which will come in three variants (879 sq ft to 1018 sq ft), will also receive an exclusively designed chrono timepieces also designed by the Porsche studio.



The units, which would cost upwards of RM3 million, will also come with facilities such as gym and infinity pool at the topmost floor of the tower, the 78th floor.



“With the suites, we are actually crafting a piece of art,” Yap said.



M101’s ambitious tower project has been touted as a project that will change KL’s skyline, with developers benchmarking it against the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.



Interior view of the M101 Porsche Suite designed by Studio FA Porsche in Kuala Lumpur, August 5, 2017 — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe project will include a Ferris Wheel that will be constructed from the 52nd floor between the top two towers, and also a SkyMall for retail on the 50th floor.



While one of the top towers will comprise of the design suites, the other tower will house the first Planet Hollywood Hotel outside the United States.



It would also have a connected Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station.



Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, who attended the launch, said that the project will be the “pioneer” in world class entertainment and lifestyle in Southeast Asia.



“This (project) will certainly attract tourists from every corner of the world to visit this iconic building that will redefine the Kuala Lumpur skyline,” he said.



The M101 Skywheel is due to be completed by 2020.

