Polytechnic student among 62 rounded-up at wild party in Ipoh

I POH, Sept 24 — A polytechnic student was among 62 people detained by the police after they tested positive for drug during a raid at a wild party at a hotel here last night.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Hasnan Hassan said a total of 225 people, comprising 123 men and 43 women aged between 18 and 35, were inspected during the operation which started at 11.30 pm yesterday, and ended at 5 am today, at the seventh floor of the hotel.

“Those detained, comprise 49 men and 13 women, including the polytechnic student,’ he said in a statement here today.

He said police also seized eight pills, believed to be ecstasy, and 33.5gm of other types of drugs, during the raid.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the party organiser had advertised the event through the Whatsapp, Wechat, Instagram applications and those attending the party were charged RM58 and RM78, he said. — Bernama