Polls fever rises as PM attends rare Friday Cabinet meet

Najib is expected to call for a general election today. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has arrived for a weekly Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya that was postponed from Wednesday, fuelling further expectations that he will call for a general election today.

The ministerial meetings are usually held on Wednesday, but was moved without reason this week to today.

The event is rarely held on Fridays due to the compulsory Muslim prayers that are conducted around lunch time.

Aside from the pressmen in Putrajaya, more have also congregated at Istana Negara on the expectation that the prime minister will head there soon to seek the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V's consent to dissolve Parliament.

Another indicator that Najib will do so is Barisan Nasional's planned release of its election manifesto tomorrow evening; the document containing the pact's pledges is customarily released only after a general election is declared.

The 13th Parliament has been one of the longest-lived in Malaysian history, with just 78 days left until its automatic dissolution on June 24.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia adjourned the first meeting of the year sine die yesterday, and hinted that it would be the last after he refused to make a ruling to move PAS’ bid to increase Shariah sentencing to the next meeting by saying it would already be the new Parliament then.

BN won the 13th general election by taking 133 seats out of the 222 contested.