Poll: Over 60pc hirers, candidates agree on jobs market gloom

According to a Jobstreet survey, 2,584 firms said they will remain prudent with their hiring. — Reuters picPETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — Firms and workers polled in a survey were united in their view that the jobs market would deteriorate from last year, according to a Jobstreet survey.

The firm’s “Job Outlook Report 2017” noted this was due to the state of the economy, which it said raised concerns among candidates that they may face more competition for good jobs.

Jobstreet also said the 2,584 firms said they will remain prudent with their hiring.

“Employers now face increased pressure to tackle evolving needs and be innovative in their strategies of talent retention to ensure business success,” Jobstreet country manager Chook Yuh Yng told a news conference.

According to the report, just over one in two employers polled that they would replace or fill essential roles.

Only 18 per cent of employers said they would increase recruitment activity while 11 per cent indicated that they would maintain hiring rates.

The survey of six Asean countries placed Malaysia fifth behind Indonesia in terms of positive job market growth.

In the report, the Philippines and Vietnam anticipate a brighter year for the job market scenario, emerging first and second in the list.