Politics of gangsterism not Malaysian culture, says Salleh

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the commotion yesterday at a forum organised by the opposition should not have happened because it was unhealthy for the country’s politics. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The politics of gangsterism is not a culture practised in the country, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the commotion yesterday at a forum organised by the opposition should not have happened because it was unhealthy for the country’s politics.

“We must take a lesson from this incident. Firstly, the security aspect must be given importance when organising any programme.

“Secondly, the programme must be organised according to the conditions stipulated by law. Thirdly, abide by the advice of the security personnel. Fourthly, it must be remembered that the politics of gangsterism is not our political culture,” he said in a post on his blog today.

Salleh was responding to the incident at the ‘Nothing to Hide 2.0’ programme in Shah Alam yesterday. A rowdy group caused a riot during the gathering which was also attended by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama