Politicians should stop talking only about politics if they want to win, forum told

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 — Politicians need to find better ways to engage the youth including not talking only about politics all the time, panellists at a forum said last night.

The “Youth Perception on Economy, Leadership and Current Issues” survey released before the start of the forum found that over 70 per cent of Malaysian youth polled do not care about politics in the country and were more concerned about economic issues.

The findings suggest that this could result in a lower voter turnout in the upcoming general elections as most of those polled were disinterested in voting as they feel it would not make a difference.

To counter this, civil liberties lawyer Syahredzan Johan suggested that lawmakers especially those from the Opposition should not focus on politics alone and expand their scope to cover other more relevant public issues.

“The problem with politicians especially Opposition politicians is that they can’t stop talking about politics.

“They only talk about politics everywhere. Instead, they should talk about other things then only bring in politics,” he said at the forum organised by NGO Watan last night.

He pointed out that the recent Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) ban on video game platform provider Steam was something that politicians could have capitalised on to gain the support of young voters.

“The Steam issue was a good opportunity to create a link between something that concerns them (youth) to democratic process. Your computer game is being dictated by legality,” Syahredzan said.

UiTM law graduate and national debater Jasmine Ho meanwhile said that many young Malaysians do not vote as they feel “disillusioned” by the democratic process.

She drew parallels to countries like the United States and Philipines where the youth engage in nation building through NGOs and movements rather than politics.

“Youth are very interested in politics. They know a lot of things which are political and are informed about policies.

“They generally feel what they are doing means nothing. When they vote, it won’t make a difference,” Ho said.

She also felt that Malaysian politics was not engaging enough for young voters which turns them away from participating actively in the process.

“The political system is not as engaging as in other countries. A lot of youth don’t know who the reps are.

“The larger problem we need to solve is whether politicians are visible and more engaging to voters, especially the youths,” Ho explained.

Among the changes that can be done to engage more youths is by lowering the voting age, she suggested.

“Lowering the voting age will make a large difference. Malaysians are at a disadvantage because the voting age is higher. They participate later when they have different priorities in life,” Ho said.

Musawah programme co-ordinator Suri Kempe said for women voters, there are not many female leaders for them to follow especially on social media.

“There are no woman figures out there who are relevant to our lives. No significant figures worth following (on social media) No real woman out there you want to follow,” she added.