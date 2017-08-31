Policeman shot in head inside Subang police station

A policeman was fatally shot at the Pinggiran Subang Jaya police station around 3.25am this morning. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — A police lance corporal was fatally shot within a police station in Subang Jaya this morning, according to The Star Online.

The news portal identified the slain policeman as Valentino Mesa, who was reportedly found dead by fellow policemen at the Pinggiran Subang Jaya police station around 3.25am.

The station was unlit when the other policemen stopped there during a routine patrol and discovered the bloodied body, said Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

Mesa, who had a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, had been the only person on duty at the time.

“The lights were turned off. When they went in, they found him,” he was quoted as saying.

Mazlan said witnesses reported hearing explosions about an hour before Mesa was discovered, but had dismissed these as fireworks in conjunction with Merdeka celebrations.

Mesa's service weapon was also missing.

The station was not equipped with surveillance cameras, but police are trying to determine if there were any in the surrounding area.

“We are also not ruling out that there could be more than one assailant,” Mazlan added.