Policeman and translator from Myanmar charged with falsifying UNHCR letter

SHAH ALAM, Dec 27 — A police sergeant and a translator from Myanmar were today charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with falsifying a confirmation letter from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) with the intention to cheat.

However, Mohamad Sahaffiq Ramli, 29, and Lal Hum Lian, 35, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out in front of Magistrate Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin.

According to the charge, the two men had allegedly falsified the document dated Dec 2, 2016 with the intention of using it for the purpose of cheating.

They were charged with committing the offence at the Prosecution Office, Legal Advisor’s Chambers, Fourth Floor, North Podium here, between 3pm and 4pm on Dec 6.

Mohamad Sahaffiq and Lal were charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code which was read together with Section 34 of the same Code, and if convicted, could be sentenced under Section 468 of the same Code, which provides for a jail sentence of up to seven years, as well as a fine.

Siti Shakirah fixed Jan 18 as the date for re-mention of the case and for submission of documents.

She also allowed the police officer to be released on bail (RM8,000) with one surety, while the translator was freed on bail for the same amount but two sureties who are local citizens.

The court also ordered that Lal report to the nearest police station every two months until the case ends.

Prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Wee Li. — Bernama