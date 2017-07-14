Police yet to receive application for Chong-Teo debate

SEREMBAN, July 14 — The Negri Sembilan Police have yet to receive any application from any quarters concerning the organising of the debate between MCA Youth chief Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon and Rasah Member of Parliament and Negri Sembilan DAP vice-chairman Teo Kok Seong, said State Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin.

“Where and when the debate will be held, we don’t know,” he told Bernama here today.

However, he said police would have no objection to the proposed event as long as it does not disturb or threaten security and public order, or violate the laws.

Yesterday, Chong who is also Deputy Education Minister, announced that he would take up Teo’s challenge to a debate.

Chong said the date, time and place of the debate will be set by his officers. — Bernama