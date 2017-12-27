Police working with Pakistan over firearms smuggler

Noor Rashid said RMP would be in touch with Pakistan authorities to find out the actual status and activity of the 20-year-old man. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) will work with the Pakistani authorities to get detailed information on the progress of a case involving a Malaysian suspected of smuggling firearms in the country at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Friday last.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said RMP would be in touch with them to find out the actual status and activity of the 20-year-old man in Pakistan.

“Perhaps he has been involved with extremist activities there like Daesh and so on, that’s why we are still investigating, So far, I cannot obtain any further information on this case but obviously the man was trying to get back to Malaysia,” he told a press conference at the pinning on of ranks of senior officers at the Senior Officers Mess, Bukit Aman, here, today.

He said RMP would also investigate any individual who might be involved and also might have networks in the country.

On Friday, a Malaysian man believed to be a member of the militant group Daesh was arrested by the Pakistani authorities, at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Pakistan, after he allegedly tried to smuggle out firearms.

Earlier, an international media portal (Pakistan The Express Tribune) reported that the suspect was about to board a Thai Airways TG 342 flight to Bangkok, Thailand, before being detained at the airport.

The suspect who was from from Sarawak, was reportedly attempting to smuggle out four pistols, eight magazines with 70 ammunitions hidden in his luggage and soles of his shoes. — Bernama