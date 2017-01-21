Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 5:24 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Police: Water levels rising in Kuantan

Saturday January 21, 2017
03:49 PM GMT+8

File photo of a bird's eye view of flooded streets and residential houses in Kuantan, in December 4, 2013. — AFP picFile photo of a bird's eye view of flooded streets and residential houses in Kuantan, in December 4, 2013. — AFP picKUANTAN, Jan 21 ― The water level in several areas in the city here has risen to between 0.1 and 0.3 metres following continuous heavy rain since this morning.

Kuantan police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh said the water level began rising about 8.30am after the rain started at 6am, affecting roads such as Jalan Sungai Lembing, the entrance towards the Tun Razak Complex in Indera Mahkota, Jalan Cherok Paloh, Jalan Tun Ismail 1 and Jalan Bukit Ubi.

“Only one road, towards the Tun Razak Complex, was closed to traffic as the water level is 0.3 metres,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the police would monitor the situation. ― Bernama

