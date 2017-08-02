Police warn public not to spread rumours on ‘orang minyak’ incident

Police have urged members of the public to stop spreading rumours on the ‘orang minyak’ (oily man) incident.MELAKA, Aug 2 — The police have urged members of the public to stop spreading rumours on the ‘orang minyak’ (oily man) incident, who was said to have broken into houses in Melaka, which is now viral on social media, especially via the WhatsApp mobile application.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the spread of such a rumour had created fear and restlessness in the society.

“The public are advised to seek verified information from the authorities and to lodge a police report at the nearest station should there is such a crime. The police must be informed if there is an arrest made by the public, and not to take the law into their own hands,” he said in a statement here today.

Afzanizar was commenting on a message which had been viralled on the WhatsApp application on the presence of ‘orang minyak’ in Kandang, Duyong; Ayer Molek; and Jasin.

He said those caught for spreading false information could face action under Section 211 or 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Jasin district police chief DSP Arshad Abu also denied the presence of “orang minyak” in the district. — Bernama