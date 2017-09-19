Police use drone to help probe into tahfiz school fire

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Bukit Aman Unmanned Aerial Vehilce (UAV) team is using a drone to capture pictures at the site of the fire which broke out at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre in Datuk Keramat to facilitate investigation.

According to a source, the drone was flown by the UAV team at the site at about 11am today.

“This technology is required by the forensic team to capture the visual of the location from various angles,” said the source when met at the location.

About 10 officers and members of the police forensic team arrived at the scene at about 10.30 am to conduct investigation on the fire which claimed the lives of 21 students and two wardens at the residential Tahfiz centre.

The fire broke out about 5.15am last Thursday.

Check by Bernama at the scene found the place still guarded by the police and members of the public milling outside the compound to look at the aftermath of the fire. — Bernama