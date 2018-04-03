Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Police urged to investigate PPBM for allegedly cheating RoS

Tuesday April 3, 2018
11:29 PM GMT+8

SUNGAI PETANI, April 3 — The police have been urged to investigate Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) for allegedly committing fraud and falsifying documents relating to the party’s annual general meeting involving the Merbok division and branch, and nationwide.

This was in connection with a demand by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) that the party submit the documents.

Merbok PPBM division member Zulkifli Ahmad who lodged a report at the Kuala Muda police headquarters here today, said he was shocked that PPBM executive secretary Kapten (B) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya had submitted the documents demanded by the RoS on March 29.

He said this in a press conference held after lodging the police report. — Bernama

