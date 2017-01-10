Police urge two teens who scaled sub-station to surrender

KUALA NERUS, Jan 10 — The police have appealed to two higher education institution students who trespassed and scaled a telecommunications sub-station in Bukit Chendering here in 2015, to surrender to facilitate investigations.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rosli Ab Rahman said although the incident had occurred two years ago, investigations into the case were ongoing.

“So far, we have received a police report on the incident which involved two local teenagers.

“We urge the two to surrender before we go after them,” he told reporters after a post-flood programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Redang here today.

Recently, a video clip of the incident went viral on Facebook and initial police investigations found it had taken place in 2015.

Meanwhile, Rosli said the police were also investigating another video clip showing similar activity featuring a group of teenagers who had scaled the ‘Allah Peliharakan Terengganu’ signboard in Bukit Besar last year.

“Efforts are underway to track down the teenagers. We will not compromise with any party or individuals who trespassed and scaled the restricted area.

“We also do not want such acts to become a culture for others to emulate,” he said. — Bernama