Police uncover drug lab, seize RM3m worth of drugs in Penang

Penang Police chief Datuk A. Thaiveegan (centre) said today the discovery of the lab, seizure of the drugs and the arrests came following a raid on an apartment in Greenlane on Monday. — Pictures by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 21 — The police have uncovered a drug-processing lab, seized RM3-million worth of drugs and prohibited chemicals, and arrested four people here, according to police.

The police, acting on information and intelligence, raided the apartment at 7.30 pm and caught three men in the act of producing and apportioning drugs, he said at a press conference.

Thaiveegan said the raiding team also arrested another man, believed to be the mastermind, when he came to the apartment then to collect the processed drugs.

The police also seized various drug-processing equipment including stoves, pots, food dyes and cylinders, he said that the syndicate was believed to have been operating at the apartment over the past six months"The raiding team found a lab to process syabu and ecstasy pills and various types of drugs and chemicals used to produce the drugs. The seized drugs included 590 ecstasy pills, 144 grams of heroin, three glass jars containing 128 grams of syabu, and 52.65 litres of liquid methamphetamine.

“The drugs seized are worth RM1.63 million while the liquid methamphetamine is worth RM1.4 million,” he said.

Thaiveegan said the four men, aged between 25 and 55, obtained the ingredients to process the drugs in the local market and sold the drugs in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

“The men, who had past criminal records, were jobless and had the expertise in producing the drugs,” he said.

The apartment was believed to be owned by one of them, he said, adding that the police were trying to trace the other members of the syndicate.

All the men were being held on remand for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. — Bernama