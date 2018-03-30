Police turn up at Bersih’s office over protest against redelineation

Yap Swee Seng said two personnel ― one in uniform and one in plainclothes ― arrived at Bersih 2.0’s office at about 10am, seeking to record statements from him and three others. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, March 30 ― Two police officers went to Bersih 2.0’s office here today to record statements over the polls watchdog’s protest against the Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation report outside Parliament.

Bersih executive director Yap Swee Seng, who was at the office, said two personnel ― one in uniform and one in plainclothes ― arrived at the office at about 10am, seeking to record statements from him, Bersih 2.0 acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari, secretariat member Mandeep Singh and Suaram coordinator Amir Abd Hadi.

He said the uniformed personnel introduced himself as ASP Adnan.

Yap said they were informed that they are investigated under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012. The Act criminalises the failure to give a 10-day notice to the police before a gathering.

“It was pertaining the police permit of the rally,” he told the Malay Mail when contacted.

“There is a procedure to record statements, not just appearing at our office without prior notice and without our lawyer present,” he added.

Lawyer Eric Paulsen came and spoke to the police before it was decided that all four of them will go to Dang Wangi police station to record their statements on a date that is yet to be decided.

Yap said the two personnel left the office about 11am after taking down Yap’s particulars.

“We condemn such a move by the police when we have always cooperated in any investigations. There was no need to turn up at our office like this,” he said, confirming that no documents or items were seized from the office.

On Wednesday, hundreds rallied outside the Parliament building against the tabling of the redelineation report in the Dewan Rakyat. The EC’s controversial proposal on the redrawing of electoral boundaries was passed the same day after less than three hours of debate.

Bersih 2.0 also submitted a memorandum on the redelineation report to Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

The EC’s proposed new voting boundaries came into effect yesterday after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong gave his assent.