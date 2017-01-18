Police tracking 10-year-old boy among 86 in Labuan’s ‘wanted list’

LABUAN, Jan 18 — A 10-year-old boy is being sought in connection with committing gang rape.

He is among 86 people who are in the midst of being tracked down by the Labuan police in connection with various criminal cases in the duty-free-island.

The boy was alleged to have participated in the gang rape about two years ago and has been on the run since then.

The oldest among the 86 suspects in the Labuan police’s ‘wanted list’ is a 69-year-old man who was involved in a cheating case.

All criminal cases committed by those in the ‘wanted list, were between 2011 and last year.

Labuan police chief Supt Adzhar Othman said the 86 were sought for offences ranging from homicide, rape, threat, cheating, causing grievous hurt, theft, break-in and failing to appear in court.

He said the police had issued a fresh plea for information to track down the wanted individuals — all of whom are men — as some were still missing after six years.

“Most of the suspects are from Peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak. The rest are either Indonesians or Philippine nationals,” he told a press conference here today.

While the public have been urged to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 86, Adzhar advised them not to personally approach those on the ‘wanted list’.

“We are keen to speak to those with information on the whereabouts of any of the wanted persons we have issued appeals for.

“Just channel the information to the nearest police station to enable us to facilitate investigations,” he added. — Bernama