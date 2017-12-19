Police to step up war against secret societies, DPM says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry in Putrajaya December 19, 2017. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — The police are to step up their relentless war against secret societies, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi declared today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said no day would pass without a police operation against these gangs.

He spoke to reporters after the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry here. Also present were deputy home ministers Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and Datuk Masir Kujat, and the ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

Ahmad Zahid said the Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG) at Bukit Aman would intensify operations against secret society activities.

He also said that legal action would be taken against organisations which violated the Societies Act or other legislation.

On the brutal murder of a man at a petrol station in Jalan Sri Pelangi, Taman Pelangi, Johor, last Sunday, Ahmad Zahid said the killing was the result of a dispute between two secret societies.

Four men stabbed the victim, in his 30s, and ran a BMW car over him in the incident at about 7.30 pm last Sunday.

The victim, who was with a foreign woman in her 20s believed to be his wife, was inflating the tyres of his car at the station when he was attacked.

“The police are hot on the trail of the four assailants. They will not escape the police dragnet. We are convinced there is a dispute between two secret societies. We will conduct a thorough probe,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that the police were prepared for any retaliation between the two secret societies.

“The police are ready to act should there be any retaliation between the secret societies. That is their culture (of taking revenge),” he said.

Earlier today, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the police had set up a special squad to arrest the suspects.

Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said yesterday that the police had identified the four assailants and were taking all efforts to arrest them. — Bernama