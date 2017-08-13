Police to quiz organisers of chaotic PPBM forum

Shah Alam police chief Asst Comm Shafien Mamat speaks to reporters after a riot at the Nothing 2 Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaSHAH ALAM, Aug 13 — Police will call up for questioning the organisers of today’s “Nothing To Hide 2.0” forum featuring Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after violence broke out during the event.

Shah Alam police chief Asst Comm Shafien Mamat told reporters after the chaos had subsided that the organisers would have to explain the security lapse.

“One of the conditions we set for organising the forum was that the safety of all participants would be guaranteed,” he said.

“But as you can see today. So we will call up the organisers for questioning,” he added.

Assailants set off flares in the Raja Muda Musa hall here today where Dr Mahathir was speaking and attacked some of the forum participants with chairs and bottles.

In what was believed to be a staged attempt at sabotaging the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” event, bottles were also thrown at the audience members when the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman was taking questions from the audience.

A mass brawl was sparked off after security members were forced to retaliate.

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident. The three were said to be between the ages of 17 and 19. One of them was a college student from Shah Alam.

“We haven’t decided what to charge them with yet, because no one has yet to lodge a police report,” Shafien said, adding that no serious injuries were reported in the incident.

PPBM Youth (Armada) had organised the forum to allow Dr Mahathir to debate Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on issues surrounding troubled fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Najib did not attend the event.