Police to probe DAP aide over alleged molest case

GEORGE TOWN, July 13 — Police will be calling in a DAP special officer to assist in investigations into an alleged molest case.

George Town northeast district police chief Asst Comm Anuar Omar confirmed that the police is investigating the case under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault by criminal force to a person with intent to outrage the modesty of the person.

“We will call in both the suspect and the victim to assist in investigations into this case today,” he told reporters today.

He said the victim, a 21-year-old woman, had lodged a police report over the alleged sexual assault.

The suspect is believed to be a special officer to a DAP assemblyman and a former councillor.

According to the police report by the waitress, she was working at an entertainment outlet and had served the man and his friend at the outlet.

At about 11pm on Thursday (July 6) night, she claimed the man asked her to follow him to a car park at Beach Street.

She alleged that he had hugged her and kissed her at the car park.

She also accused him of touching her private parts and her breasts before unzipping his pants and demanding that she perform oral sex on him.

The woman claimed she had refused his advances and cried while begging that he let her go.

She claimed he had then masturbated and ejaculated on her before asking her “price” to “spend the night” with him.

She said she had refused his advances and was crying throughout the incident before he finally got in his car and left.

She had called a friend to take her to the police station to lodge a police report that night.

The woman had also identified the man as a politician, a special officer to an assemblyman and a DAP leader who holds positions in the party.