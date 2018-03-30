Police to identify individuals, organisations likely to create chaos during GE14, IGP says

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police had identified about 1,100 individuals and organisations with potential to carry out ‘last minute surprise attack’ to create chaos during the GE14. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Police will continue conducting analysis to identify more individuals or organisations with potential to carry out “last minute surprise attack” to create chaos during the 14th general election (GE14).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said at the moment, they had identified about 1,100 individuals and organisations.

“We look at the needs and are updating data from time to time because the police are safeguarding national security,” he told reporters after a meet-and-greet session between the Police Family Association and deputy prime minister's wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis here yesterday.

On March 20, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that police had identified individuals and organisations with potential to carry out last minute surprise attack to create chaos during the GE14.

Ahmad Zahid said it happened during the last general election when it was falsely alleged that 40,000 Bangladeshi nationals had been brought into the country as phantom voters.

On the illegal assembly held outside the Parliament building yesterday, Mohamad Fuzi said police would take action under Peaceful Assembly Act (APA) 2012 against those involved.

“The assembly did not have a permit and police will take action and statements from individuals involved. So far no arrest has been made,” he said. ― Bernama