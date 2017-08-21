Police to consider sabotage over Indonesian flag error

A copy of the SEA Games Opening Ceremony guidebook shows a misprinted Indonesian flag, in Kuala Lumpur, August 20, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The police are to consider sabotage as well in their investigation into the printing of an upside-down flag of Indonesia in the souvenir booklet of the ongoing SEA Games here, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said the police had received several reports on the matter.

“Let us investigate before taking any action,” he said to reporters after launching the My Spiritual Psychology Integrity Enhancement Module (MyPs) 2017 at Bukit Aman here.

Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said yesterday that the police had opened an investigation into the printing error.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin extended an apology on behalf of Malaysia, as the host nation of the games, to Indonesian Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi here.

When asked about the security arrangements for the SEA Games, Khalid said security was under control and would be stepped up from time to time.

The MyPS module is a manifestation of the commitment of the Royal Malaysia Police to enhance the integrity values of the force.

He said the module was seen as a continuous effort of the Police Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance which emphasised the psychological and spiritual aspects to the members of the force.

“I understand that 1,500 copies of the first edition of the MyPS module have been printed for distribution to the police contingents and formations which have psychologists or Islamic Affairs officers,” he said.

Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and Mohamad Fuzi were also present at the event. — Bernama

