Police to conduct drill in the run up to the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur

File photo of Malaysian police march during the National Day celebrations at the Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur, August 31, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be conducting the 2017 Ex-Rimau security drill at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), tomorrow and Monday, as preparation for the 2017 29th SEA Games, next month.

PDRM in a statement today said this announcement was made to inform the public about a large presence of police around the drill location, from 8 am to 2 pm.

According to the statement, the drill will also involve other PDRM units, namely, the Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB), Special Action Unit (UTK), Commando 69 (VAT 69), Marine Operations Force (MOF), Air Operations Unit (PGU), General Operations Force (PGA), Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and other general task personnel.

It was aimed to train policemen to face any security crisis and threat which could take place during the organisation of the SEA Games, besides to test the response plan of district police as the first responder.

The statement added, the drill was also to test the effectiveness of police planning in facing security threats and the role of brigade commanders as Crisis Response Team (CRT) chiefs.

In preparation for the Sea Games from Aug 19 to 30, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar has instructed five series of security drills to be held in separate locations including at KLCC. — Bernama