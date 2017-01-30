Police to clamp down on scrap metal dealers selling telecommunication cables

IPOH, Jan 30 — Perak police will act sternly against scrap metal dealers, including revoking their business licences, if they are found keeping, selling and disposing off telecommunication cables or equipment.

In a statement today, acting Perak Police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the police also welcomed information from the public to enable stringent action to be taken against scrap metal rogues who caused damage to public facilities.

He said in response to a statement from Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir on Jan 28 on the increasingly rampant cable theft cases in Perak.

Hasnan said the police did not deny such activities were masterminded by an organised syndicate.

He said there were 1,324 cases of telecommunication cable theft in Perak last year, an increase of 3.3 per cent compared to 1,280 cases reported in 2015.

“Losses from cable theft totalled RM3.5 million in 2016,” he said.

Hasnan said 71 people were arrested last year, and of the total, 32 had been charged in court for numerous offences under the Penal Code and Second-hand Dealers Act 1946.

In addition, those taken to court were also charged under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Minor Offences Act 1955, and Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 2014, he said.

At present, he said the police were in the midst of tracking down the remnants of the Rengga Gang, Idris Gang and Naza Gang, believed to be active in stealing communication cables.

“Stern action under POCA 2014 awaits them,” he said, adding that the police were also collaborating with other agencies, including Telekom Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad, as well as telecommunication companies, to combat the cable theft activities. — Bernama