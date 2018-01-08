Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Police to call up more individuals in debaters molest probe

Monday January 8, 2018
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will call up a few more individuals to assist in the investigation of a coach who allegedly molested two underage school debaters.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun however did not disclose who would be called.

“We will call up more people, to have their statements recorded,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, local media reported that two debaters took to Instagram, alleging that they were molested at the coach’s house two years ago, and it “became routine” for him to touch them inappropriately.

The debaters also posted screenshots of messages from the coach, which appeared to show him asking for sexual favours and inviting one of the victims to someone’s home at night.

The debaters added that they remained silent because they did not recognise the abuse at the time and feared for their debating careers. — Bernama

